FORECAST: Sunny and warm Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another summerlike day as we end the weekend with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s!

This early season warmth bumps up even higher through the work week, with mid to upper 80s starting Tuesday, continuing all the way through the weekend.

We’re in record territory for many of those days and could hit 90 for the first time this season.

If we’re able to hit 90, it will be nearly a month ahead of normal!

The forecast also remains bone dry with drought conditions continuing to deteriorate along with an elevated fire risk.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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