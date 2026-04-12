FORECAST: Sunny and warm Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another summerlike day as we end the weekend with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s!
- This early season warmth bumps up even higher through the work week, with mid to upper 80s starting Tuesday, continuing all the way through the weekend.
- We’re in record territory for many of those days and could hit 90 for the first time this season.
- If we’re able to hit 90, it will be nearly a month ahead of normal!
- The forecast also remains bone dry with drought conditions continuing to deteriorate along with an elevated fire risk.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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