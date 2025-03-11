FORECAST: Dry weather moves in ahead of big warm up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The rain and clouds from yesterday are long gone and we get back into sunshine and warm temperatures today.

Highs return to the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

We’ll be closer to 80 degrees tomorrow as this amazing weather pattern remains through the rest of the week.

Dry weather through Friday, but it will turn rainy again this weekend.

Right now, our best chance for rain and storms comes Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

This could bring a threat for heavy rain and possibly severe weather. More to come through the week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

