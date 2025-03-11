FORECAST: Dry weather moves in ahead of big warm up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The rain and clouds from yesterday are long gone and we get back into sunshine and warm temperatures today.
- Highs return to the low to mid 70s this afternoon.
- We’ll be closer to 80 degrees tomorrow as this amazing weather pattern remains through the rest of the week.
- Dry weather through Friday, but it will turn rainy again this weekend.
- Right now, our best chance for rain and storms comes Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
- This could bring a threat for heavy rain and possibly severe weather. More to come through the week.
