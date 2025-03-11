Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry weather moves in ahead of big warm up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The rain and clouds from yesterday are long gone and we get back into sunshine and warm temperatures today.
  • Highs return to the low to mid 70s this afternoon.
  • We’ll be closer to 80 degrees tomorrow as this amazing weather pattern remains through the rest of the week.
  • Dry weather through Friday, but it will turn rainy again this weekend.
  • Right now, our best chance for rain and storms comes Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
  • This could bring a threat for heavy rain and possibly severe weather. More to come through the week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:






©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read