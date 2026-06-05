FORECAST: Sunny weekend ahead; temperatures to hit 90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- “Find a pool near you this weekend!” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Friday afternoon.
- We’re looking at temperatures hitting the 90 mark both days with plenty of sunshine.
- Ahrens said that humidity will be low on Saturday but will pick up on Sunday.
- This may lead to a few thunderstorms next week.
- “Have a great weekend!” Ahrens said.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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