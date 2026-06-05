FORECAST: Sunny weekend ahead; temperatures to hit 90s

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FORECAST:

“Find a pool near you this weekend!” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Friday afternoon.

We’re looking at temperatures hitting the 90 mark both days with plenty of sunshine.

Ahrens said that humidity will be low on Saturday but will pick up on Sunday.

This may lead to a few thunderstorms next week.

“Have a great weekend!” Ahrens said.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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