Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny weekend ahead; temperatures to hit 90s

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • “Find a pool near you this weekend!” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Friday afternoon.
  •  We’re looking at temperatures hitting the 90 mark both days with plenty of sunshine.
  • Ahrens said that humidity will be low on Saturday but will pick up on Sunday.
  • This may lead to a few thunderstorms next week.
  • “Have a great weekend!” Ahrens said.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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