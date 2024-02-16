Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunshine continues but expect a few sprinkles this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • We are holding on to the mild weather for one more day, even though more clouds are coming in.
  • Highs are expected to stay warm, with temperatures in the lower 60s Friday afternoon.
  • A couple of sprinkles will come in overnight but will be long gone before most of us get going Saturday morning.
  • Sunshine returns quickly tomorrow, but it will be cooler with highs just in the mid-50s.
  • We keep the cooler weather all weekend before we warm right back up to the 60s again next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read