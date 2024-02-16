FORECAST: Sunshine continues but expect a few sprinkles this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are holding on to the mild weather for one more day, even though more clouds are coming in.

Highs are expected to stay warm, with temperatures in the lower 60s Friday afternoon.

A couple of sprinkles will come in overnight but will be long gone before most of us get going Saturday morning.

Sunshine returns quickly tomorrow, but it will be cooler with highs just in the mid-50s.

We keep the cooler weather all weekend before we warm right back up to the 60s again next week.

A decent day ahead, despite some cloud cover coming in by this afternoon as temps hit the lower 60s. A few sprinkles come in overnight, but will be long gone by the time most of us get up tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/knkNAGxZCe — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) February 16, 2024

