FORECAST: Sunshine continues but expect a few sprinkles this weekend

- We are holding on to the mild weather for one more day, even though more clouds are coming in.
- Highs are expected to stay warm, with temperatures in the lower 60s Friday afternoon.
- A couple of sprinkles will come in overnight but will be long gone before most of us get going Saturday morning.
- Sunshine returns quickly tomorrow, but it will be cooler with highs just in the mid-50s.
- We keep the cooler weather all weekend before we warm right back up to the 60s again next week.
A decent day ahead, despite some cloud cover coming in by this afternoon as temps hit the lower 60s. A few sprinkles come in overnight, but will be long gone by the time most of us get up tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/knkNAGxZCe— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) February 16, 2024
