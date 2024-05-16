FORECAST: Sunshine expected before downpours return this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We experienced some dense fog early this morning, but sunshine is expected to move in this afternoon.
- It will end up being a pleasant day, with highs in the lower 80s.
- However, the chance for downpours returns tomorrow and will stick with us through the weekend.
- While it won’t rain all weekend, scattered storms are likely by Saturday.
- Heavy downpours are expected to be the main threats, along with lightning.
- There will also be a low risk of some stronger storms on Saturday afternoon.
- Highs will then fall back to the 70s this weekend.
©2024 Cox Media Group