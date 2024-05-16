FORECAST: Sunshine expected before downpours return this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We experienced some dense fog early this morning, but sunshine is expected to move in this afternoon.

It will end up being a pleasant day, with highs in the lower 80s.

However, the chance for downpours returns tomorrow and will stick with us through the weekend.

While it won’t rain all weekend, scattered storms are likely by Saturday.

Heavy downpours are expected to be the main threats, along with lightning.

There will also be a low risk of some stronger storms on Saturday afternoon.

Highs will then fall back to the 70s this weekend.

