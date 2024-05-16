Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunshine expected before downpours return this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We experienced some dense fog early this morning, but sunshine is expected to move in this afternoon.
  • It will end up being a pleasant day, with highs in the lower 80s.
  • However, the chance for downpours returns tomorrow and will stick with us through the weekend.
  • While it won’t rain all weekend, scattered storms are likely by Saturday.
  • Heavy downpours are expected to be the main threats, along with lightning.
  • There will also be a low risk of some stronger storms on Saturday afternoon.
  • Highs will then fall back to the 70s this weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read