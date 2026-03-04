Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunshine returns with highs in the mid-70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Clouds linger this morning but we will be getting back into sunshine for everyone today.
  • This allows our temps to finally warm back up to the mid 70s this afternoon.
  • The warmer weather hangs on through the weekend with highs near 80 degrees (could even see some records on Friday.)
  • As far as rain chances go, slim to none for now.
  • A few showers may pop up this weekend with the best chances in the mountains.

