FORECAST: Sunshine returns with highs in the mid-70s

FORECAST:
- Clouds linger this morning but we will be getting back into sunshine for everyone today.
- This allows our temps to finally warm back up to the mid 70s this afternoon.
- The warmer weather hangs on through the weekend with highs near 80 degrees (could even see some records on Friday.)
- As far as rain chances go, slim to none for now.
- A few showers may pop up this weekend with the best chances in the mountains.
