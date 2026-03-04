FORECAST: Sunshine returns with highs in the mid-70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Clouds linger this morning but we will be getting back into sunshine for everyone today.

This allows our temps to finally warm back up to the mid 70s this afternoon.

The warmer weather hangs on through the weekend with highs near 80 degrees (could even see some records on Friday.)

As far as rain chances go, slim to none for now.

A few showers may pop up this weekend with the best chances in the mountains.

