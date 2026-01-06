Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunshine and warmer temps today, rain on the way Saturday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • More low clouds and fog this morning before we get into a fine afternoon with sunshine and warmer temps.
  • Highs climb back into the mid 60s as breezy southwest winds kick in today.
  • We remain mild and quiet for the rest of the week as highs stay close to 70 degrees!
  • Next weathermaker arrives on Saturday with showers and maybe even some thunder.
  • Timing does look to impact the Panthers game at this point, but we’ll see if the timing slows down any further to push rain any later.
  • More seasonal temps in the 50s arrive for next week.

