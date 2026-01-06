FORECAST: Sunshine and warmer temps today, rain on the way Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

More low clouds and fog this morning before we get into a fine afternoon with sunshine and warmer temps.

Highs climb back into the mid 60s as breezy southwest winds kick in today.

We remain mild and quiet for the rest of the week as highs stay close to 70 degrees!

Next weathermaker arrives on Saturday with showers and maybe even some thunder.

Timing does look to impact the Panthers game at this point, but we’ll see if the timing slows down any further to push rain any later.

More seasonal temps in the 50s arrive for next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group