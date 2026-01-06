FORECAST: Sunshine and warmer temps today, rain on the way Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- More low clouds and fog this morning before we get into a fine afternoon with sunshine and warmer temps.
- Highs climb back into the mid 60s as breezy southwest winds kick in today.
- We remain mild and quiet for the rest of the week as highs stay close to 70 degrees!
- Next weathermaker arrives on Saturday with showers and maybe even some thunder.
- Timing does look to impact the Panthers game at this point, but we’ll see if the timing slows down any further to push rain any later.
- More seasonal temps in the 50s arrive for next week.
