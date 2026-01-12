Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperature reset brings near-seasonal highs in the 50s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A temperature reset has arrived to start the work week as highs warm up to near seasonal average in the lower 50s this afternoon.
  • Much less wind today compared to yesterday.
  • We’ll warm in the short term before another big blast of cold comes in late week.
  • Highs return to near 60 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Then, the next cold front plunges us back to the lower 40s on Thursday.
  • The mountains will see snow showers with this system, but just a low chance for a few spotty showers late Wednesday into Thursday.
  • Chilly and dry weather lasts into the weekend.

