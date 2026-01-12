FORECAST: Temperature reset brings near-seasonal highs in the 50s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A temperature reset has arrived to start the work week as highs warm up to near seasonal average in the lower 50s this afternoon.

Much less wind today compared to yesterday.

We’ll warm in the short term before another big blast of cold comes in late week.

Highs return to near 60 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then, the next cold front plunges us back to the lower 40s on Thursday.

The mountains will see snow showers with this system, but just a low chance for a few spotty showers late Wednesday into Thursday.

Chilly and dry weather lasts into the weekend.

