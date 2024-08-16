FORECAST: Temperatures to be much warmer due to higher steam

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Temperatures won’t be much warmer than yesterday, but with the higher steam coming in, it will feel hotter.

Heat index values are expected to climb to the low to mid-90s. Storm chances mostly stay confined to the mountains and foothills through the afternoon.

Some of these may make a run at the metro into the evening. Heavy downpours and strong winds are the main threats.

These storms should move closer to the metro tomorrow afternoon and evening.

It could feel even hotter this weekend as even more humidity builds in. Heat index values climb to the mid to upper 90s on both days.

Drier and more comfortable weather is heading our way throughout next week.

We aren't going to feel a big jump in the heat and steam today, but it will feel hotter than the last few days. Storm chances also pick back up with the main focus in the mountains and I-40 corridor. These mostly fall apart before getting into Charlotte, but we'll be watching. pic.twitter.com/s5J7Yne5tp — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) August 16, 2024

