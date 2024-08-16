Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures to be much warmer due to higher steam

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Temperatures won’t be much warmer than yesterday, but with the higher steam coming in, it will feel hotter.
  • Heat index values are expected to climb to the low to mid-90s. Storm chances mostly stay confined to the mountains and foothills through the afternoon.
  • Some of these may make a run at the metro into the evening. Heavy downpours and strong winds are the main threats.
  • These storms should move closer to the metro tomorrow afternoon and evening.
  • It could feel even hotter this weekend as even more humidity builds in. Heat index values climb to the mid to upper 90s on both days.
  • Drier and more comfortable weather is heading our way throughout next week.

