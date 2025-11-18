Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures in Charlotte to climb towards 80 degrees this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking a major surge in warmth in Charlotte.
  • Temperatures will not be as chilly tonight as clouds start to pick up.
  • Sunshine will return tomorrow, and the thermometer will climb to the mid-70s.
  • We’ll be close to 80 for the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read