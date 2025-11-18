FORECAST: Temperatures in Charlotte to climb towards 80 degrees this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking a major surge in warmth in Charlotte.

Temperatures will not be as chilly tonight as clouds start to pick up.

Sunshine will return tomorrow, and the thermometer will climb to the mid-70s.

We’ll be close to 80 for the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine.

