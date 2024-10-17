Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures to climb back up to the 70s this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Temperatures are rebounding slowly to the low to mid-60s this afternoon, which is a touch warmer than yesterday.
  • The winds today will be lighter, so that should help make it feel better.
  • A nice warming trend is on the way for the weekend as temperatures climb back into the 70s.
  • We’ll be closer to 80 degrees by early next week with more sunny and dry weather.
  • Ironically, after all the big rain from Helene, we are now in the driest stretch for the entire year so far.
  • Today will be day 15 in a row with no rain and day 20 with less than .02 inches of rain.
  • That stretch is going to continue well into next week.

