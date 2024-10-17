FORECAST: Temperatures to climb back up to the 70s this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Temperatures are rebounding slowly to the low to mid-60s this afternoon, which is a touch warmer than yesterday.

The winds today will be lighter, so that should help make it feel better.

A nice warming trend is on the way for the weekend as temperatures climb back into the 70s.

We’ll be closer to 80 degrees by early next week with more sunny and dry weather.

Ironically, after all the big rain from Helene, we are now in the driest stretch for the entire year so far.

Today will be day 15 in a row with no rain and day 20 with less than .02 inches of rain.

That stretch is going to continue well into next week.

We are out the door with the coldest morning of the season in CLT. Temps are dropping into the 30s and you'll find some patchy frost here and there. I do expect our low to officially drop into the 30s in Charlotte before the morning is done. The record of 35° is safe so far. pic.twitter.com/eKyKI6hjzj — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 17, 2024

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group