FORECAST: Temperatures climb into the weekend; no rain in sight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

One last chilly morning today before we see a big warming trend going into the weekend!

High temperatures jump 10 degrees today as they reach the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Those temps climb even higher into the low 80s going into the weekend.

The warming trend bumps even higher next week with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s with near-record temps Tuesday-Thursday.

Unfortunately, this forecast remains a dry forecast with nothing to alleviate our drought issues over the next week.

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