FORECAST: Temperatures climb into the weekend; no rain in sight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- One last chilly morning today before we see a big warming trend going into the weekend!
- High temperatures jump 10 degrees today as they reach the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
- Those temps climb even higher into the low 80s going into the weekend.
- The warming trend bumps even higher next week with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s with near-record temps Tuesday-Thursday.
- Unfortunately, this forecast remains a dry forecast with nothing to alleviate our drought issues over the next week.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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