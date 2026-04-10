Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures climb into the weekend; no rain in sight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • One last chilly morning today before we see a big warming trend going into the weekend!
  • High temperatures jump 10 degrees today as they reach the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
  • Those temps climb even higher into the low 80s going into the weekend.
  • The warming trend bumps even higher next week with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s with near-record temps Tuesday-Thursday.
  • Unfortunately, this forecast remains a dry forecast with nothing to alleviate our drought issues over the next week.

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