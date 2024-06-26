FORECAST: Temperatures expected to feel closer to 100 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The steam will continue to build back up over the next 24 hours. Highs today will make it to the upper 90s, but temperatures will feel closer to 100.

There is a slight chance of rain in the mountains; everyone else will stay dry through tomorrow afternoon.

There will be a chance for isolated showers through Saturday night, with a higher chance for more widespread rain on Sunday.

Hot and humid conditions will continue throughout the weekend, with some relief from the moist air early next week.

