FORECAST: Temperatures expected to feel closer to 100 degrees

FORECAST:
- The steam will continue to build back up over the next 24 hours. Highs today will make it to the upper 90s, but temperatures will feel closer to 100.
- There is a slight chance of rain in the mountains; everyone else will stay dry through tomorrow afternoon.
- There will be a chance for isolated showers through Saturday night, with a higher chance for more widespread rain on Sunday.
- Hot and humid conditions will continue throughout the weekend, with some relief from the moist air early next week.
