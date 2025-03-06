FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach the 60s tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Temperatures are finally starting to recover after a cold and breezy day.

The winds will finally ease up later tonight, allowing it to get pretty cold tomorrow morning.

We’ll start Friday near the freezing mark, but sunshine will bring us back into the 60s.

Saturday is expected to be nice and warm; however, Sunday will be cold and wet.

