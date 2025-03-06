Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach the 60s tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Temperatures are finally starting to recover after a cold and breezy day.
  • The winds will finally ease up later tonight, allowing it to get pretty cold tomorrow morning.
  • We’ll start Friday near the freezing mark, but sunshine will bring us back into the 60s.
  • Saturday is expected to be nice and warm; however, Sunday will be cold and wet.

