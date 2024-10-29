FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach the lower 70s this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A bit cooler this morning, but it will end up warmer this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

Some extra clouds come in tonight, and that will keep temps up to the mid to upper 50s overnight.

A few spots north and west could see some sprinkles or drizzle overnight, but most in the metro stay dry.

A bigger jump in the temps starts tomorrow and lasts through the week. Highs will be near 80 degrees from Wednesday to Friday.

Late this week, a cold front will draw temperatures back down to the 70s for the weekend.

Low clouds are back this morning west of Charlotte. These will take through the morning to erode away. We are going to see these over the next few nights. pic.twitter.com/aLsJYcvQ9t — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 29, 2024

Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day.

