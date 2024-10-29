Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach the lower 70s this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A bit cooler this morning, but it will end up warmer this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.
  • Some extra clouds come in tonight, and that will keep temps up to the mid to upper 50s overnight.
  • A few spots north and west could see some sprinkles or drizzle overnight, but most in the metro stay dry.
  • A bigger jump in the temps starts tomorrow and lasts through the week. Highs will be near 80 degrees from Wednesday to Friday.
  • Late this week, a cold front will draw temperatures back down to the 70s for the weekend.

