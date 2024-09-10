Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach the mid-80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Daytime highs will trend a little warmer today compared to the past 72 hours, as most will see the mid-80s by midday.
  • The mountain counties and areas to the northwest of the city are dealing with some dense fog this morning, but it is isolated to certain spots.
  • Skies will stay mild and calm through today and tomorrow but will become more unsettled by Thursday night.
  • The region will start to see a few light showers ahead of Francine, and then that rain will become more widespread on Friday.
  • The exact timing and rainfall amounts are still subject to change, but as of right now, impacts from Francine look minor.
  • West of I-77 will see the most amount of rain, with early amounts pushing over two inches. On average, totals look less than 1 inch.
  • Highs will trend below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the end of the week and into the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read