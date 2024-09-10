FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach the mid-80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Daytime highs will trend a little warmer today compared to the past 72 hours, as most will see the mid-80s by midday.

The mountain counties and areas to the northwest of the city are dealing with some dense fog this morning, but it is isolated to certain spots.

Skies will stay mild and calm through today and tomorrow but will become more unsettled by Thursday night.

The region will start to see a few light showers ahead of Francine, and then that rain will become more widespread on Friday.

The exact timing and rainfall amounts are still subject to change, but as of right now, impacts from Francine look minor.

West of I-77 will see the most amount of rain, with early amounts pushing over two inches. On average, totals look less than 1 inch.

Highs will trend below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the end of the week and into the weekend.

