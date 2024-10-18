Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach the upper 70s by Sunday

By Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com
  • We started off frigid this morning with temperatures in the low 30s and 40s.
  • A freeze warning is in effect for Ashe and Watauga until 9 a.m.
  • A frost advisory is in effect for the rest of the area until 9 a.m.
  • Winds will subside throughout the day, so it won’t be feeling as cold across the high country.
  • Temperatures will continue to rebound throughout the weekend, with highs returning to the upper 70s by Sunday.
  • Dry and mild conditions continue through late next week.
  • No real significant rain threat over the next 7 days.

Madi is a meteorologist for Severe Weather Center 9.

