FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach the upper 70s by Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We started off frigid this morning with temperatures in the low 30s and 40s.

A freeze warning is in effect for Ashe and Watauga until 9 a.m.

A frost advisory is in effect for the rest of the area until 9 a.m.

Winds will subside throughout the day, so it won’t be feeling as cold across the high country.

Temperatures will continue to rebound throughout the weekend, with highs returning to the upper 70s by Sunday.

Dry and mild conditions continue through late next week.

No real significant rain threat over the next 7 days.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2024 Cox Media Group