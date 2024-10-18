FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach the upper 70s by Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We started off frigid this morning with temperatures in the low 30s and 40s.
- A freeze warning is in effect for Ashe and Watauga until 9 a.m.
- A frost advisory is in effect for the rest of the area until 9 a.m.
- Winds will subside throughout the day, so it won’t be feeling as cold across the high country.
- Temperatures will continue to rebound throughout the weekend, with highs returning to the upper 70s by Sunday.
- Dry and mild conditions continue through late next week.
- No real significant rain threat over the next 7 days.
