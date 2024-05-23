FORECAST: Temperatures to feel like lower 90s due to humidity, heat index

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A little more humidity is creeping into the area today, so it will feel warmer than yesterday.

Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s, and it will feel like the lower 90s with the heat index. Storm chances return this afternoon and evening.

Scattered downpours will develop north toward the mountains early this afternoon and then work their way into the metro by the evening.

Some of these could become severe, with damaging winds and hail as the main threats. Widespread, severe weather is not expected.

This more summer-like pattern remains through the weekend as highs stay near 90.

Storm chances remain, but there won’t be any washouts for holiday weekend plans.

