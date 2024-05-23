FORECAST: Temperatures to feel like lower 90s due to humidity, heat index

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A little more humidity is creeping into the area today, so it will feel warmer than yesterday.
- Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s, and it will feel like the lower 90s with the heat index. Storm chances return this afternoon and evening.
- Scattered downpours will develop north toward the mountains early this afternoon and then work their way into the metro by the evening.
- Some of these could become severe, with damaging winds and hail as the main threats. Widespread, severe weather is not expected.
- This more summer-like pattern remains through the weekend as highs stay near 90.
- Storm chances remain, but there won’t be any washouts for holiday weekend plans.
