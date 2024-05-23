Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures to feel like lower 90s due to humidity, heat index

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A little more humidity is creeping into the area today, so it will feel warmer than yesterday.
  • Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s, and it will feel like the lower 90s with the heat index. Storm chances return this afternoon and evening.
  • Scattered downpours will develop north toward the mountains early this afternoon and then work their way into the metro by the evening.
  • Some of these could become severe, with damaging winds and hail as the main threats. Widespread, severe weather is not expected.
  • This more summer-like pattern remains through the weekend as highs stay near 90.
  • Storm chances remain, but there won’t be any washouts for holiday weekend plans.

