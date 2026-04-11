Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures feel like summer this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’re warming up this weekend with temperatures climbing back to early summertime levels!
  • Temperatures start near 50 degrees this morning and peak in the low to mid-80s this afternoon.
  • Pollen levels remain high Saturday too.
  • A backdoor cold front will try to bring an isolated shower to the mountains and Triad area of NC, otherwise rain chances stay at 0 this weekend and through most of next week.
  • We’ll continue to see highs in the low 80s through Monday before a big warmup begins next week.
  • We’ll see highs flirting with 90 and possible record-breaking temps Tuesday-Thursday.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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