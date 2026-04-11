FORECAST: Temperatures feel like summer this weekend

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FORECAST:

We’re warming up this weekend with temperatures climbing back to early summertime levels!

Temperatures start near 50 degrees this morning and peak in the low to mid-80s this afternoon.

Pollen levels remain high Saturday too.

A backdoor cold front will try to bring an isolated shower to the mountains and Triad area of NC, otherwise rain chances stay at 0 this weekend and through most of next week.

A weak backdoor cold front will pass through the region later this afternoon. Models are hinting that an isolated shower or two could pop up around the VA border and around the Greensboro area. Outside of this, no big rain chances for the next week. pic.twitter.com/RpkLXlyu0p — Danielle Miller (@wx_danielle) April 11, 2026

We’ll continue to see highs in the low 80s through Monday before a big warmup begins next week.

We’ll see highs flirting with 90 and possible record-breaking temps Tuesday-Thursday.

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