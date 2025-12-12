Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures near 60 Saturday, then plunge into the teens by Monday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The clouds are clearing out, and we are set for a beautiful day on Saturday with some spots hitting 60.
  • Then temperatures will start falling on Sunday, mid-morning, as a cold arctic wind takes over.
  • We’ll wake up to a temperature in the mid-teens on Monday morning.

