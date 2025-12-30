Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures rebound after cold night as rainfall deficit grows

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • A cold night is ahead before temperatures rebound to more seasonable levels.
  • Our next storm system is still expected Saturday, but recent model trends are pushing it farther south, meaning dry conditions may continue.
  • As we approach the end of the year, rainfall totals are running about 8 inches below normal, highlighting just how important summer tropical systems are to our annual rainfall.

