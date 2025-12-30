FORECAST: Temperatures rebound after cold night as rainfall deficit grows

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A cold night is ahead before temperatures rebound to more seasonable levels.

Our next storm system is still expected Saturday, but recent model trends are pushing it farther south, meaning dry conditions may continue.

As we approach the end of the year, rainfall totals are running about 8 inches below normal, highlighting just how important summer tropical systems are to our annual rainfall.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group