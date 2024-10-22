FORECAST: Temperatures remain above average

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- More sunny and dry weather continues through this week as temperatures hold near 80 degrees again on Wednesday.
- A cold front is coming in Wednesday and Thursday but temperatures will remain above average.
- We’ll stay close to 80 degrees all week, and our nights will start to warm up to nearly 50 degrees as the week goes on.
- Temperatures will drop heading into the weekend.
- With little to no chance of rain expected through next week, it could be the driest October in 20 years.
