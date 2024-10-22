Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures remain above average

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • More sunny and dry weather continues through this week as temperatures hold near 80 degrees again on Wednesday.
  • A cold front is coming in Wednesday and Thursday but temperatures will remain above average.
  • We’ll stay close to 80 degrees all week, and our nights will start to warm up to nearly 50 degrees as the week goes on.
  • Temperatures will drop heading into the weekend.
  • With little to no chance of rain expected through next week, it could be the driest October in 20 years.

