FORECAST: Temperatures remain above average

FORECAST:

More sunny and dry weather continues through this week as temperatures hold near 80 degrees again on Wednesday.

A cold front is coming in Wednesday and Thursday but temperatures will remain above average.

We’ll stay close to 80 degrees all week, and our nights will start to warm up to nearly 50 degrees as the week goes on.

Temperatures will drop heading into the weekend.

With little to no chance of rain expected through next week, it could be the driest October in 20 years.

