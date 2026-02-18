Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures soar before rain chances return to end the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s already much warmer to start things out and clouds moving in won’t stop our warmup.
  • We’ll be warming into the upper 60s this afternoon thanks to breezy southwest winds.
  • The temps keep climbing into the 70s tomorrow and Friday.
  • We could hit a record high on Friday of 78°!
  • The price we pay is rain chances returning.
  • A few scattered light showers may move in already tomorrow with the better chances growing by Friday night into Saturday morning.
  • Drier conditions return by the end of the weekend, but the chill comes with it.
  • Temps fall back to the 50s Sunday and only 40s by Monday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read