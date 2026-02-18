FORECAST: Temperatures soar before rain chances return to end the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s already much warmer to start things out and clouds moving in won’t stop our warmup.
- We’ll be warming into the upper 60s this afternoon thanks to breezy southwest winds.
- The temps keep climbing into the 70s tomorrow and Friday.
- We could hit a record high on Friday of 78°!
- The price we pay is rain chances returning.
- A few scattered light showers may move in already tomorrow with the better chances growing by Friday night into Saturday morning.
- Drier conditions return by the end of the weekend, but the chill comes with it.
- Temps fall back to the 50s Sunday and only 40s by Monday.
