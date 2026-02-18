FORECAST: Temperatures soar before rain chances return to end the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s already much warmer to start things out and clouds moving in won’t stop our warmup.

We’ll be warming into the upper 60s this afternoon thanks to breezy southwest winds.

The temps keep climbing into the 70s tomorrow and Friday.

We could hit a record high on Friday of 78°!

The price we pay is rain chances returning.

A few scattered light showers may move in already tomorrow with the better chances growing by Friday night into Saturday morning.

Drier conditions return by the end of the weekend, but the chill comes with it.

Temps fall back to the 50s Sunday and only 40s by Monday.

