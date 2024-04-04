FORECAST: Temps plummet over the next couple days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Temperatures are dramatically colder out of the door Thursday morning and it won’t be warming up that much at all.

The mountains are even seeing snow Thursday morning, with some high-elevation areas above 3,500 feet seeing a few inches adding up (only minor travel issues up there.)

Highs barely reach 60 degrees by afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

It gets even colder by nightfall as lows crash into the mid-30s areawide (near or below freezing in the mountains.)

Some frost will be out there for the next several mornings as the chill remains.

Temps slowly recover to the upper 60s by Sunday and more 70s are on the way next week.

Our next rain chances are coming early next week, and this could have an impact on viewing the solar eclipse. Hopefully we can get a few breaks in the clouds on Monday afternoon.

