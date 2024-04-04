FORECAST: Temps plummet over the next couple days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Temperatures are dramatically colder out of the door Thursday morning and it won’t be warming up that much at all.
- The mountains are even seeing snow Thursday morning, with some high-elevation areas above 3,500 feet seeing a few inches adding up (only minor travel issues up there.)
- Highs barely reach 60 degrees by afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.
- It gets even colder by nightfall as lows crash into the mid-30s areawide (near or below freezing in the mountains.)
- Some frost will be out there for the next several mornings as the chill remains.
- Temps slowly recover to the upper 60s by Sunday and more 70s are on the way next week.
- Our next rain chances are coming early next week, and this could have an impact on viewing the solar eclipse. Hopefully we can get a few breaks in the clouds on Monday afternoon.

