FORECAST: Threat of downpours, lightning this afternoon due to scattered storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will have a quiet start this morning before scattered storms pop up this afternoon.
  • While the rain will not impact everyone, there will still be the threat of downpours and lightning.
  • Temperatures are expected to stay near 80 degrees today, tomorrow, and Thursday.
  • The next storm system is expected to arrive this weekend with more showers and storms.
  • These will likely be more widespread, but maybe not any stronger than what we see today.
  • This could still have quite an impact on the big outdoor events around the region this weekend.

