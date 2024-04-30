FORECAST: Threat of downpours, lightning this afternoon due to scattered storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will have a quiet start this morning before scattered storms pop up this afternoon.

While the rain will not impact everyone, there will still be the threat of downpours and lightning.

Temperatures are expected to stay near 80 degrees today, tomorrow, and Thursday.

The next storm system is expected to arrive this weekend with more showers and storms.

These will likely be more widespread, but maybe not any stronger than what we see today.

This could still have quite an impact on the big outdoor events around the region this weekend.

Here's the timeline for today's downpour threat. The mountains have the best chance for rain overall and that starts by late morning. Isolated to widely scattered downpours are possible across the metro later this afternoon. Not everyone gets wet and these won't likely be severe. pic.twitter.com/H93MwSQ4F8 — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) April 30, 2024

