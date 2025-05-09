FORECAST: Threat of isolated storms for Mother’s Day weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are continuing to track the threat of isolated storms for Mother’s Day weekend.

Meanwhile, a bigger storm will be developing in the Deep South and the Gulf of Mexico.

This will be trying to send rain our way later this weekend.

We should be ok on Saturday, but a few showers will be possible on Mother’s Day.

This will set us up for a much bigger rain event for the work week, where several inches of rain will be possible.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group