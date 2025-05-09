Forecasts

FORECAST: Threat of isolated storms for Mother’s Day weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff


  • We are continuing to track the threat of isolated storms for Mother’s Day weekend.
  • Meanwhile, a bigger storm will be developing in the Deep South and the Gulf of Mexico.
  • This will be trying to send rain our way later this weekend.
  • We should be ok on Saturday, but a few showers will be possible on Mother’s Day.
  • This will set us up for a much bigger rain event for the work week, where several inches of rain will be possible.

