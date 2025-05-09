FORECAST: Threat of isolated storms for Mother’s Day weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We are continuing to track the threat of isolated storms for Mother’s Day weekend.
- Meanwhile, a bigger storm will be developing in the Deep South and the Gulf of Mexico.
- This will be trying to send rain our way later this weekend.
- We should be ok on Saturday, but a few showers will be possible on Mother’s Day.
- This will set us up for a much bigger rain event for the work week, where several inches of rain will be possible.
