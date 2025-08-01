Forecasts

FORECAST: Thunderstorms to bring cool down and relief from heat

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Severe thunderstorm warnings:

  • Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for Mecklenburg, Catawba, Iredell, Lincoln, and Rowan counties until 5:15 p.m.

FORECAST:

  • Showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out during the early evening hours, bringing cooler air to the region.
  • Some storms may be strong, with powerful wind gusts accompanying them.
  • After the thunderstorms move through, the area will experience a significant cool down, with temperatures dropping over 20 degrees compared to recent weeks.
  • For Panthers Fan Fest on Saturday, it is forecasted to be cloudy with possible showers, and high temperatures will remain in the upper 70s.
  • The long-awaited cool air is moving in, providing relief from the heat that has persisted for the past month.
  • Sunday is expected to be brighter, with temperatures reaching the 80s, offering a pleasant end to the weekend.
  • Residents can look forward to cooler temperatures and a break from the heat as the thunderstorms usher in a refreshing change in weather.

