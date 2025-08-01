FORECAST: Thunderstorms to bring cool down and relief from heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Severe thunderstorm warnings:
- Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for Mecklenburg, Catawba, Iredell, Lincoln, and Rowan counties until 5:15 p.m.
FORECAST:
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out during the early evening hours, bringing cooler air to the region.
- Some storms may be strong, with powerful wind gusts accompanying them.
- After the thunderstorms move through, the area will experience a significant cool down, with temperatures dropping over 20 degrees compared to recent weeks.
- For Panthers Fan Fest on Saturday, it is forecasted to be cloudy with possible showers, and high temperatures will remain in the upper 70s.
- The long-awaited cool air is moving in, providing relief from the heat that has persisted for the past month.
- Sunday is expected to be brighter, with temperatures reaching the 80s, offering a pleasant end to the weekend.
- Residents can look forward to cooler temperatures and a break from the heat as the thunderstorms usher in a refreshing change in weather.
