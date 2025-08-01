FORECAST: Thunderstorms to bring cool down and relief from heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Severe thunderstorm warnings:

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for Mecklenburg, Catawba, Iredell, Lincoln, and Rowan counties until 5:15 p.m.

FORECAST:

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out during the early evening hours, bringing cooler air to the region.

Some storms may be strong, with powerful wind gusts accompanying them.

After the thunderstorms move through, the area will experience a significant cool down, with temperatures dropping over 20 degrees compared to recent weeks.

For Panthers Fan Fest on Saturday, it is forecasted to be cloudy with possible showers, and high temperatures will remain in the upper 70s.

The long-awaited cool air is moving in, providing relief from the heat that has persisted for the past month.

Sunday is expected to be brighter, with temperatures reaching the 80s, offering a pleasant end to the weekend.

Residents can look forward to cooler temperatures and a break from the heat as the thunderstorms usher in a refreshing change in weather.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group