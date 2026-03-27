FORECAST: Tracking the chance of rain after record heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are on track to set a new record high Friday afternoon with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s.

This could end up being the hottest day of the year so far!

A cold front comes in Friday evening to cool us back down again for the weekend. It does not bring in much hope for rain though.

The mountains and far northern areas will get some rain, but just an isolated shower or storm is possible in the metro and points south tonight.

It’ll be dry, windy and cool Saturday with highs just in the lower 60s.

Temperatures will plummet to the mid to upper 30s by Sunday morning and stay in the 60s for the afternoon.

Another warming trend is coming for next week.

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