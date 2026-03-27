FORECAST: Tracking the chance of rain after record heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are on track to set a new record high Friday afternoon with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s.
- This could end up being the hottest day of the year so far!
- A cold front comes in Friday evening to cool us back down again for the weekend. It does not bring in much hope for rain though.
- The mountains and far northern areas will get some rain, but just an isolated shower or storm is possible in the metro and points south tonight.
- It’ll be dry, windy and cool Saturday with highs just in the lower 60s.
- Temperatures will plummet to the mid to upper 30s by Sunday morning and stay in the 60s for the afternoon.
- Another warming trend is coming for next week.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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