FORECAST: Tracking early showers before humidity drops midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Tracking showers early this morning that will move in quickly by midday.

This is ahead of a weak cold front that is set to bring a bit of relief from the heat and humidity.

Highs still warm to near 90 degrees this afternoon, but the humidity drops.

Much more comfortable tonight with mid 60s.

Wednesday will be quite nice with sunshine and lowered humidity.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The heat and steam aren’t gone for long though. It comes back in with a vengeance this weekend.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s and it will feel above 100 degrees with the heat index.

Daily downpour chances also return by the weekend but no washouts.

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