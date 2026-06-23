FORECAST: Tracking early showers before humidity drops midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Tracking showers early this morning that will move in quickly by midday.
- This is ahead of a weak cold front that is set to bring a bit of relief from the heat and humidity.
- Highs still warm to near 90 degrees this afternoon, but the humidity drops.
- Much more comfortable tonight with mid 60s.
- Wednesday will be quite nice with sunshine and lowered humidity.
- Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
- The heat and steam aren’t gone for long though. It comes back in with a vengeance this weekend.
- Highs in the mid to upper 90s and it will feel above 100 degrees with the heat index.
- Daily downpour chances also return by the weekend but no washouts.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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