Man charged with murder in 23-year-old woman’s death

CHARLOTTE — Police say a 30-year-old man is in custody and facing a murder charge after the death of a young woman last week in south Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department got called to an apartment complex along Scaleybark Road around 9:15 p.m. last Friday for a reported fight. That’s when they found the victim dead inside an apartment.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Sa’Niya Briana Charise Latimore.

On Monday, CMPD said that Tawaun Emier Lee was identified as a suspect in the case. Lee was interviewed by detectives and then booked into jail for murder.

We’re working on getting more details about what happened. Police didn’t immediately release a motive in the case or say how Lee was found.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group