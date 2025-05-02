FORECAST: Tracking rain chances this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

An unsettled pattern is taking shape as we head into the weekend. A few scattered downpours will develop this afternoon and evening across the area.

These won’t be terribly widespread but could have an impact on plans.

High temperatures today once again in the mid-80s.

A better chance for rain could come in overnight from a dying storm complex from the west.

Saturday will start out dry, but once again, a better shot for downpours arrives late day into the evening. These could be more widespread than what we see today.

Temps stay near 80 degrees for Saturday and then fall back to the upper 70s for Sunday as the rain chances dry out.

Next week starts out sort of cloudy but little chance for rain.

