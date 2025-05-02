FORECAST: Tracking rain chances this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- An unsettled pattern is taking shape as we head into the weekend. A few scattered downpours will develop this afternoon and evening across the area.
- These won’t be terribly widespread but could have an impact on plans.
- High temperatures today once again in the mid-80s.
- A better chance for rain could come in overnight from a dying storm complex from the west.
- Saturday will start out dry, but once again, a better shot for downpours arrives late day into the evening. These could be more widespread than what we see today.
- Temps stay near 80 degrees for Saturday and then fall back to the upper 70s for Sunday as the rain chances dry out.
- Next week starts out sort of cloudy but little chance for rain.
