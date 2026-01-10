FORECAST: Tracking rain, storm chance today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a Severe Weather Alert Day as we track showers and the potential for an isolated storm today.
- Most of the rain this morning is falling west of Charlotte.
- We’ll see a lull in activity around midday before a cold front moves through, bringing another round of showers and a storm through the afternoon and evening.
- Our risk for severe weather is low, but we’ll watch for lightning that could cause a delay for the Panthers game.
- Outside of the rain, it will be breezy today with southerly winds boosting our temperatures near 70 degrees!
- Those winds pick up even more tomorrow out of the northwest, cooling our temperatures into the 50s.
- Some northwest flow snow showers are possible in the mountains.
- By Monday morning, it’s back to our winter reality with temperatures in the 20s.
