Forecasts

FORECAST: Tracking rain, storm chance today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s a Severe Weather Alert Day as we track showers and the potential for an isolated storm today.
  • Most of the rain this morning is falling west of Charlotte.
  • We’ll see a lull in activity around midday before a cold front moves through, bringing another round of showers and a storm through the afternoon and evening.
  • Our risk for severe weather is low, but we’ll watch for lightning that could cause a delay for the Panthers game.
  • Outside of the rain, it will be breezy today with southerly winds boosting our temperatures near 70 degrees!
  • Those winds pick up even more tomorrow out of the northwest, cooling our temperatures into the 50s.
  • Some northwest flow snow showers are possible in the mountains.
  • By Monday morning, it’s back to our winter reality with temperatures in the 20s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read