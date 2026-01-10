FORECAST: Tracking rain, storm chance today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a Severe Weather Alert Day as we track showers and the potential for an isolated storm today.

Most of the rain this morning is falling west of Charlotte.

We’ll see a lull in activity around midday before a cold front moves through, bringing another round of showers and a storm through the afternoon and evening.

Our risk for severe weather is low, but we’ll watch for lightning that could cause a delay for the Panthers game.

Outside of the rain, it will be breezy today with southerly winds boosting our temperatures near 70 degrees!

Those winds pick up even more tomorrow out of the northwest, cooling our temperatures into the 50s.

Some northwest flow snow showers are possible in the mountains.

By Monday morning, it’s back to our winter reality with temperatures in the 20s.

