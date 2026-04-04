FORECAST: Tracking scattered showers and storms for Easter Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another warm day in the Carolinas with temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon!
- We’re tracking an isolated shower or storm risk today similar to yesterday, but there’s still plenty of dry time.
- The best chance for rain this weekend arrives on Easter Sunday with an approaching cold front.
- Showers will move into the mountains around daybreak and push into the metro closer to mid-morning through the early afternoon.
- A stray storm is possible with this activity, but no severe weather is expected.
- Temperatures tomorrow will be a touch lower in the 70s before we drop into the 60s for the first half of next week!
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- 7-Day Forecast
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