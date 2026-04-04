FORECAST: Tracking scattered showers and storms for Easter Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another warm day in the Carolinas with temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon!

We’re tracking an isolated shower or storm risk today similar to yesterday, but there’s still plenty of dry time.

The best chance for rain this weekend arrives on Easter Sunday with an approaching cold front.

Showers will move into the mountains around daybreak and push into the metro closer to mid-morning through the early afternoon.

A stray storm is possible with this activity, but no severe weather is expected.

Temperatures tomorrow will be a touch lower in the 70s before we drop into the 60s for the first half of next week!

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