Forecasts

FORECAST: Tracking scattered showers and storms for Easter Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Another warm day in the Carolinas with temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon!
  • We’re tracking an isolated shower or storm risk today similar to yesterday, but there’s still plenty of dry time.
  • The best chance for rain this weekend arrives on Easter Sunday with an approaching cold front.
  • Showers will move into the mountains around daybreak and push into the metro closer to mid-morning through the early afternoon.
  • A stray storm is possible with this activity, but no severe weather is expected.
  • Temperatures tomorrow will be a touch lower in the 70s before we drop into the 60s for the first half of next week!

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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