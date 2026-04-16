FORECAST: Trying for records again as hot, dry spell continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We tied the record high yesterday and should make another run at today’s record as well (89° set in 2006.)
- Highs this afternoon top out near 90 degrees and we’ll keep that going through Saturday before we get some relief.
- Temps drop into the 60s by Sunday afternoon as the next cold front pushes through.
- Sadly, it won’t bring in much rain with it.
- The mountains hold the best shot for rain this weekend.
- Elsewhere, expect just an isolated shower Sunday morning.
- Next week looks to be more like typical April with 70s and 80s, but also still dry.
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