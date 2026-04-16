FORECAST: Trying for records again as hot, dry spell continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We tied the record high yesterday and should make another run at today’s record as well (89° set in 2006.)

Highs this afternoon top out near 90 degrees and we’ll keep that going through Saturday before we get some relief.

Temps drop into the 60s by Sunday afternoon as the next cold front pushes through.

Sadly, it won’t bring in much rain with it.

The mountains hold the best shot for rain this weekend.

Elsewhere, expect just an isolated shower Sunday morning.

Next week looks to be more like typical April with 70s and 80s, but also still dry.

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