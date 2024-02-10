Forecasts

FORECAST: Unsettled weather brings raindrops, sunshine, and 70-degree temperatures!

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The weekend starts dry and mild then ends up wet.
  • We’ve now had very little rain for more than a week, but the next unsettled weathermaker is approaching from the west bringing the chance for a scattered shower later today.
  • Rain is more likely on Sunday and Monday.
  • We should pick up another 1-2 inches of rain between Sunday and Monday with a few spots even more.
  • Flooding threat is low for now considering the dry weather we’ve had recently, but we will monitor.
  • Once this system goes by later Monday, skies clear and we bring back sunshine and dry weather Tuesday through most of next week with temperatures a bit cooler.

