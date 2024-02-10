FORECAST: Unsettled weather brings raindrops, sunshine, and 70-degree temperatures!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The weekend starts dry and mild then ends up wet.

We’ve now had very little rain for more than a week, but the next unsettled weathermaker is approaching from the west bringing the chance for a scattered shower later today.

Rain is more likely on Sunday and Monday.

We should pick up another 1-2 inches of rain between Sunday and Monday with a few spots even more.

Flooding threat is low for now considering the dry weather we’ve had recently, but we will monitor.

Once this system goes by later Monday, skies clear and we bring back sunshine and dry weather Tuesday through most of next week with temperatures a bit cooler.

