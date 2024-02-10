FORECAST: Unsettled weather brings raindrops, sunshine, and 70-degree temperatures!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The weekend starts dry and mild then ends up wet.
- We’ve now had very little rain for more than a week, but the next unsettled weathermaker is approaching from the west bringing the chance for a scattered shower later today.
- Rain is more likely on Sunday and Monday.
- We should pick up another 1-2 inches of rain between Sunday and Monday with a few spots even more.
- Flooding threat is low for now considering the dry weather we’ve had recently, but we will monitor.
- Once this system goes by later Monday, skies clear and we bring back sunshine and dry weather Tuesday through most of next week with temperatures a bit cooler.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group