Christie Miller, a social media influencer who documented her medical condition as she battled Stage 4 breast cancer, has died at the age of 60.

Miller made the announcement herself, in a prerecorded video that was uploaded on Monday to her Instagram account.

“If you are seeing this video it means that I am dead,” Miller said in her video. “That’s right. I have crossed the veil. I am sitting with my sweetie.”

She then showed a montage of photographs of her late husband, Mark Miller, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2025, E! News reported. The music in the background was Peaches and Herb’s 1978 hit, “Reunited.”

“What’s at the top? Love, peace, gratitude, joy,” Christie Miller said. “I do not let myself slip from those places. Yes, you can be in joy and still have grief. You can be at peace knowing you’re dying. It’s all good and it’s about choosing what emotion we want to have in the time. I have lived this beautiful life with no regrets.”

Miller was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, E! News reported. In her video, she wore a colorful piñata costume and exuded happiness and confidence, leaving her more than 57,000 followers with some parting words of advice.

“My last bit of advice for you is go out there and live your life,” she said. “Feel the fear and do it anyway. Stop freaking caring about what anyone thinks. They’re too self-involved in their own life. They’re not worried about you.

“Go out there and find joy every single day.”

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