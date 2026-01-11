FORECAST: Very little rain overnight 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Get ready for a 20 degree drop in temps from today to tomorrow.
- Much of the metro missed out on any meaningful rainfall today, and we’ll likely only see light sprinkles the rest of this evening.
- The cold front that is bringing the rain showers will move across the region overnight and behind it comes windy conditions and much colder air.
- Highs tomorrow in the upper 50s before quickly dropping into the 40s.
- We stay dry until Thursday when our next low rain chance arrives.
