FORECAST: Very little rain overnight 

FORECAST:

Get ready for a 20 degree drop in temps from today to tomorrow.

Much of the metro missed out on any meaningful rainfall today, and we’ll likely only see light sprinkles the rest of this evening.

The cold front that is bringing the rain showers will move across the region overnight and behind it comes windy conditions and much colder air.

Highs tomorrow in the upper 50s before quickly dropping into the 40s.

We stay dry until Thursday when our next low rain chance arrives.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

