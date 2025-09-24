FORECAST: Very warm day before rain returns to the region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- One last very warm day ahead with highs still around 90 degrees and a touch of humidity too.
- Rain chances are confined to the mountains and I-40 corridor this afternoon.
- Rain chances then finally return for the rest of the week with scattered storms.
- Temps fall back to the mid to upper 80s tomorrow and then lower 80s heading into the weekend.
- This should bring in some much needed rain to our region which has seen very little this month.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group