FORECAST: Very warm day before rain returns to the region

FORECAST:

One last very warm day ahead with highs still around 90 degrees and a touch of humidity too.

Rain chances are confined to the mountains and I-40 corridor this afternoon.

Rain chances then finally return for the rest of the week with scattered storms.

Temps fall back to the mid to upper 80s tomorrow and then lower 80s heading into the weekend.

This should bring in some much needed rain to our region which has seen very little this month.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

