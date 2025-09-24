Forecasts

FORECAST: Very warm day before rain returns to the region

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • One last very warm day ahead with highs still around 90 degrees and a touch of humidity too.
  • Rain chances are confined to the mountains and I-40 corridor this afternoon.
  • Rain chances then finally return for the rest of the week with scattered storms.
  • Temps fall back to the mid to upper 80s tomorrow and then lower 80s heading into the weekend.
  • This should bring in some much needed rain to our region which has seen very little this month.

