FORECAST: Warm Monday before a cold end to the week

A mild start to the workweek, but it will end with some big-time chill.

Highs warm to the lower 70s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

Rain chances return tomorrow through early Wednesday, but no big rain is expected.

Temps remain near 70 degrees through Wednesday before a big blast of cold returns on Thursday (the longest stretch of chill so far this season.) Highs may not get out of the lower 50s by Friday with some frost likely by Friday morning.

Mountain snow is also likely starting on Thursday with the highest elevations seeing some accumulation.

