FORECAST: Warm, muggy weather stretches into Sunday

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another warm and muggy one out there Sunday. Daytime temperatures will once again trend about 5 to 10 degrees above average and will make it to the upper 80s to low 90s by mid to late day.
- The region is on a level one and two risk, with the stronger storm potential being west of I-77 and north of I-40. Sunday’s biggest threats will be strong winds and small to medium sized hail.
- Storm potential will linger into Monday and continue throughout the evening. Monday’s rain will be more scattered and weaker.
- The rain will clear out by Monday evening.
- After Wednesday, temperatures will trend closer to average as highs will be in the upper 70s/low 80s.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group