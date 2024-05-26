FORECAST: Warm, muggy weather stretches into Sunday

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another warm and muggy one out there Sunday. Daytime temperatures will once again trend about 5 to 10 degrees above average and will make it to the upper 80s to low 90s by mid to late day.

The region is on a level one and two risk, with the stronger storm potential being west of I-77 and north of I-40. Sunday’s biggest threats will be strong winds and small to medium sized hail.

Storm potential will linger into Monday and continue throughout the evening. Monday’s rain will be more scattered and weaker.

The rain will clear out by Monday evening.

After Wednesday, temperatures will trend closer to average as highs will be in the upper 70s/low 80s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group