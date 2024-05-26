Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm, muggy weather stretches into Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another warm and muggy one out there Sunday. Daytime temperatures will once again trend about 5 to 10 degrees above average and will make it to the upper 80s to low 90s by mid to late day.
  • The region is on a level one and two risk, with the stronger storm potential being west of I-77 and north of I-40. Sunday’s biggest threats will be strong winds and small to medium sized hail.
  • Storm potential will linger into Monday and continue throughout the evening. Monday’s rain will be more scattered and weaker.
  • The rain will clear out by Monday evening.
  • After Wednesday, temperatures will trend closer to average as highs will be in the upper 70s/low 80s.

