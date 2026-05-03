FORECAST: Warm and sunny Monday, Tuesday 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for a warmer start to the work week.

Dry and warm for Monday through Wednesday before our next storm system arrives heading into Thursday.

Right now, it is looking like a widespread rain event, but as we’ve learned before anything can happen.

So, we’ll keep our chances at a 50% and hope the models are right this time. Otherwise, we should dry out and cool down in time for next weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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