FORECAST: Warm and sunny Monday, Tuesday 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in for a warmer start to the work week.
- Dry and warm for Monday through Wednesday before our next storm system arrives heading into Thursday.
- Right now, it is looking like a widespread rain event, but as we’ve learned before anything can happen.
- So, we’ll keep our chances at a 50% and hope the models are right this time. Otherwise, we should dry out and cool down in time for next weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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