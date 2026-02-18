FORECAST: Warm surge peaks Friday, rain returns this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are experiencing April-like warmth in Charlotte, despite more clouds and occasional raindrops in the area.

Warm air will continue to build in the Carolinas, and as it does, a few showers cannot be ruled out at times.

However, the thermometer will continue to surge to the mid-70s.

The potential for more sunshine on Friday afternoon will move us up to near 80 degrees.

All of this will slowly unravel this weekend as rain chances look to increase.

