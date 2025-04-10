FORECAST: Warm-up as clouds build, rain moves in later today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- After a cool and quiet start to the day, with temperatures in the 40s, we’ll be back into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon.
- Rain moves into the mountains around lunchtime and pushes east closer to Charlotte as we approach 4-5 p.m.
- A rumble of thunder is possible with this activity, along with some heavy downpours, but severe weather is not expected.
- We’ll continue with the chance for on and off showers overnight and into Friday before clearing out for the weekend.
- Temperatures stay cool this weekend with highs in the 60s, but we’re back near 80 by next Monday.
