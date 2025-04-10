Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm-up as clouds build, rain moves in later today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • After a cool and quiet start to the day, with temperatures in the 40s, we’ll be back into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon.
  • Rain moves into the mountains around lunchtime and pushes east closer to Charlotte as we approach 4-5 p.m.
  • A rumble of thunder is possible with this activity, along with some heavy downpours, but severe weather is not expected.
  • We’ll continue with the chance for on and off showers overnight and into Friday before clearing out for the weekend.
  • Temperatures stay cool this weekend with highs in the 60s, but we’re back near 80 by next Monday.

