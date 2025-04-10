FORECAST: Warm-up as clouds build, rain moves in later today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After a cool and quiet start to the day, with temperatures in the 40s, we’ll be back into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon.

Rain moves into the mountains around lunchtime and pushes east closer to Charlotte as we approach 4-5 p.m.

A rumble of thunder is possible with this activity, along with some heavy downpours, but severe weather is not expected.

We’ll continue with the chance for on and off showers overnight and into Friday before clearing out for the weekend.

Temperatures stay cool this weekend with highs in the 60s, but we’re back near 80 by next Monday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group