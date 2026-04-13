Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm-up continues with no rain in sight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s time to get that A/C ready to go, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Monday afternoon.
  • Temps will be at or near 90 degrees throughout the week.
  • At least the humidity will be down, Ahrens said.
  • But that’s the problem. We expect no rain whatsoever all the way into the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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