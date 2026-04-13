FORECAST: Warm-up continues with no rain in sight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s time to get that A/C ready to go, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Monday afternoon.

Temps will be at or near 90 degrees throughout the week.

At least the humidity will be down, Ahrens said.

But that’s the problem. We expect no rain whatsoever all the way into the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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