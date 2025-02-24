FORECAST: Warm-up continues with temperatures reaching the 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are experiencing a nice warm-up.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 70s over the next two days.

However, we will see some thunderstorms on Thursday.

Temperatures will then cool down this weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group