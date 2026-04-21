Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm-up expected with temperatures reaching the 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking a steady warm-up that is expected to place us back in the 80s for the rest of the week.
  • It will, however, remain dry with beautiful sunshine, but the pollen count and fire danger will remain quite high through Friday.
  • Meanwhile, rain chances continue to look quite promising for some showers on Saturday afternoon, with the potential for more rain next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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