FORECAST: Warm-up expected with temperatures reaching the 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking a steady warm-up that is expected to place us back in the 80s for the rest of the week.
- It will, however, remain dry with beautiful sunshine, but the pollen count and fire danger will remain quite high through Friday.
- Meanwhile, rain chances continue to look quite promising for some showers on Saturday afternoon, with the potential for more rain next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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