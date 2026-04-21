FORECAST: Warm-up expected with temperatures reaching the 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking a steady warm-up that is expected to place us back in the 80s for the rest of the week.

It will, however, remain dry with beautiful sunshine, but the pollen count and fire danger will remain quite high through Friday.

Meanwhile, rain chances continue to look quite promising for some showers on Saturday afternoon, with the potential for more rain next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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