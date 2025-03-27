FORECAST: Calmer winds today but fire risk remains elevated

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Cool start this morning but we get a decent warm up this afternoon with highs near 70 degrees.
- Winds will be more calm today, but since it’s so dry, the fire risk remains elevated.
- Temperatures warm up to near 80 degrees for Friday and Saturday.
- Moisture does start to stream back into the area by the end of the weekend. This provides some much-needed rain on Sunday.
- Better chance for some possible heavy downpours comes on Monday. Risk for severe weather looks low right now, but we’ll be watching it.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group