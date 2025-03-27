Forecasts

FORECAST: Calmer winds today but fire risk remains elevated

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Cool start this morning but we get a decent warm up this afternoon with highs near 70 degrees.
  • Winds will be more calm today, but since it’s so dry, the fire risk remains elevated.
  • Temperatures warm up to near 80 degrees for Friday and Saturday.
  • Moisture does start to stream back into the area by the end of the weekend. This provides some much-needed rain on Sunday.
  • Better chance for some possible heavy downpours comes on Monday. Risk for severe weather looks low right now, but we’ll be watching it.

