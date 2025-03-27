FORECAST: Calmer winds today but fire risk remains elevated

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Cool start this morning but we get a decent warm up this afternoon with highs near 70 degrees.

Winds will be more calm today, but since it’s so dry, the fire risk remains elevated.

Temperatures warm up to near 80 degrees for Friday and Saturday.

Moisture does start to stream back into the area by the end of the weekend. This provides some much-needed rain on Sunday.

Better chance for some possible heavy downpours comes on Monday. Risk for severe weather looks low right now, but we’ll be watching it.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

