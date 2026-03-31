FORECAST: Warm weather building with little chance for rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

More warm weather building in for the rest of the week as highs warm back to near 80 degrees with just a few clouds.

Only the mountains hold a chance for an isolated rain shower this afternoon.

We remain in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week with little chance for rain.

A few scattered downpours may pop up around the metro on Friday with a better shot returning with the next front on Easter Sunday.

The holiday doesn’t look like a washout at all but may be wet by the afternoon.

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