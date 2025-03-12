FORECAST: Warm weather continues with temperatures reaching the mid-70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are tracking some extra clouds but still very warm conditions in Charlotte.

As a result of a few more clouds, we’ll see highs go a tad cooler today but will still be well up in the mid-70s.

Meanwhile, rain will hold off all the way until Saturday.

A few showers will be possible on Saturday, but heavy rain and potentially strong storms will move in on Sunday morning.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group